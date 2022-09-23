[Watch] Former WWE World Champion The Great Khali dominate New Japan Pro-Wrestling in throwback video

Former World Heavyweight Champion, The Great Khali was a dominant force in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Pro wrestling fans hardly remember Khali for his time in Japan as they have only seen him during his WWE run. The 7-foot-tall giant from Punjab created havoc in WWE, and the company introduced a new match stipulation exclusively for Khali called the 'Punjabi Prison Match.'
Apart from wrestling, The Punjabi Playboy has acted in a few movies like The Longest Yard, Kushti, and took part in reality TV shows as well. Khali is the runner-up in the fourth season of Bigg Boss (Hindi).
Twitter user and wrestling YouTuber WrestleLamia tweeted a throwback video of the Great Khali in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
YouTuber 'The Great Khali Fan' created a montage of The Punjabi Playboy's run in the Japanese promotion. WrestleLamia noted that Khali was a bad**s in the promotion.
"We make fun of the Great Khali in WWE but he was actually a f***ing bad**s in NJPW," WrestleLamia tweeted.

Fans react to The Great Khali's NJPW run
The majority of the wrestling world was stunned with how explosive the giant was in NJPW, while some people complained about his WWE run.
Fans found his time in NJPW and WWE to be like night and day.
Fans also spoke about his early run in WWE and how much they enjoyed watching him in the ring with wrestling icons like The Undertaker, The Big Show, and Batista.
Some were confused on why they did not see this version of The Punjabi Playboy in WWE.
Most people shared the true reasons for Khali's limited move-set in WWE.
A few fans questioned WrestleLamia's claim that the 7-feet-tall giant was a beast in NJPW after watching a montage video.
One Twitter user claimed that one video montage proves nothing and he wanted to see full-length matches to believe WrestleLamia's claim that Khali was a bad**s.
Check out the tweet here.
Another fan tagged AEW's MJF's interview with Barstool Rasslin and mentioned that this tweet proved the Devil's point about the wrestling world, claiming that a wrestler is the best after watching a few clips of him or her wrestling.
Check out the tweet here.
The Punjabi Playboy was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
