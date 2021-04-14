WATCH: Franky Monet (Taya Valkyrie) makes NXT debut, puts Raquel Gonzalez on notice

Franky Monet (FKA Taya Valkyrie) made her WWE NXT debut tonight and confronted NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez in the process.

Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were in the ring as the champ addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Franky Monet and her dog.

Monet congratulated Gonzalez on her NXT Women's title win at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. She introduced herself and let Gonzalez know that since she's at the top of the division, so she'd be seeing more of her going forward.

Gonzalez didn't seem to be impressed and told Monet she was lucky she was in a good mood tonight, or she would've done something to the dog. Monet subsequently looked shocked and exited the ring.

Franky Monet makes her intentions known on NXT

Those who were hoping that the name might be for the dog will be disappointed to know that isn't the case. For some reason, WWE's obsession with changing established wrestlers' names has re-emerged in 2021.

For those unfamiliar with Franky Monet, she is the longest-reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion and the wife of WWE RAW Superstar John Morrison.

It's unknown how long Monet will be in WWE NXT as many fans would argue that she's already ready to compete on the WWE's main roster. In hindsight, she will probably get a better opportunity to show the world what she can do as part of the black and gold brand.

WWE NXT continues to build what many are calling the greatest women's division in the world right now. Franky Monet is a perfect addition to that incredibly talented roster.

What did you think of Franky Monet's WWE NXT debut? Do you miss Taya Valkyrie's name? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.