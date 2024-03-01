[WATCH] Grayson Waller breaks character for former WWE champion in viral video

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is famous for his notoriously entertaining heel persona, but he was recently seen ditching his gimmick for a brief moment.

The Triple-H run promotion delivered a mega-successful Elimination Chamber in Australia this past weekend. The recently concluded premium live event saw top stars hailing from 'down under' take the spotlight in front of their home crowd.

This included Indi Hartwell, who joined forces with Candice LeRae to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Although the former NXT Women's Champion could not get her hands on the title with her partner LeRae, she etched a memorable moment in her homeland.

A backstage video showing Indi Hartwell's emotional moment with fellow Aussie Grayson Waller set the internet ablaze. The top heel from SmackDown hugged Hartwell and expressed his love for the star. Waller swiftly exited the scene when Indi noted that she 'made him cry' following their warm embrace.

"I love you mate," said Waller while hugging Indi Hartwell.

You can watch the video of their heartfelt moment below:

Later, Waller took to social media to react to the viral video, claiming it was a product of AI. Although he quickly protected his heel image in public, fans appreciated his genuine appreciation for Indi Hartwell's memorable WWE match in Australia.

Grayson Waller hosted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber

Waller did not compete at the PLE in Australia, but he hosted one of the most significant segments of the night. Him and Austin Theory hosted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller grilled his guests, but the babyfaces had the last laugh when they attacked Theory to conclude the segment.

This led to a match between Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes on RAW this week. It was the first time Waller competed on the red brand, and despite losing, fans let him fare well against The American Nightmare in the show's main event.

