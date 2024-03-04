[WATCH] Gunther does Jey Uso's hand wave at WWE live event; crowd goes wild

Gunther was spotted doing Jey Uso's popular hand wave gesture at tonight's WWE live event.

The Ring General is currently on the run of a lifetime. It has been almost two years since he won the Intercontinental Championship. He recently defeated Jey Uso to retain his title belt on an episode of WWE RAW.

At tonight's WWE live event emanating from Bakersfield, Gunther could be seen doing the viral Jey Uso hand gesture. Interestingly, the fans in attendance were quite receptive to Gunther's mocking gesture. The former Bloodline member is known for hyping up the crowd with the gesture at weekly shows and live events.

Last year, Jey had a chat with Billboard and opened up about hyping the WWE Universe with his hand gesture. Here's what he said:

“Other than that, I kept it to when I get on the turnbuckle — this part right here, no lyrics. This just needs to be the beat. This is where the hip-hop hooray handwave or whatever you wanna call it comes from. I wanted to incorporate the audience into it. It will make you say, “Ay.” I wanted to bleep all the lyrics out and just have the people getting involved here. Every second of that theme is timed to as soon as I hit the turnbuckle, they’re there with me. All timing, dog." [H/T Billboard]

Jey certainly won't be happy with Gunther using his signature hand gesture at the Bakersfield live event. It would be interesting to see his reaction to the same.

