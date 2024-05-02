[WATCH] Gunther shares footage of Stephanie McMahon after her WWE return

WWE Superstar Gunther took to social media to share a video of Stephanie McMahon announcing him as the #1 pick for the 2024 Draft.

In 2022, Gunther debuted on the main roster, alongside Ludwig Kaiser. The duo debuted on SmackDown, and The Ring General eventually won the Intercontinental Championship. In 2023, Gunther and the rest of the Imperium joined Monday Night RAW.

On RAW, Gunther and Kaiser were announced as the #1 pick for the 2024 Draft. Stephanie McMahon made the announcement upon her return to the company after WrestleMania XL.

"Nr 1," wrote Gunther.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE star Gunther will dethrone Cody Rhodes

Dutch Mantell has predicted Gunther will dethrone Cody Rhodes and end his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

At WrestleMania XL, The Ring General lost the Intercontinental Championship at the hands of Sami Zayn, who became a four-time champion. Meanwhile, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, ending his reign at 1,316 days.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell also predicted a rivalry between Gunther and Reigns in the future. He said:

"I don't really like him as champion because I think Gunther will be the champion after about a year, and I think he will hold it for quite a while. I would like to see Gunther vs. Roman. I think they could almost do that now, except they don't need it; it would be rushing it. But they've got so many ways to go."

Following WrestleMania XL, Gunther made major changes to Imperium by kicking out Giovanni Vinci, courtesy of an attack by Ludwig Kaiser.

It remains to be seen in which direction Gunther will be headed after dropping the Intercontinental Championship. He has already announced his entry into the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, alongside Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre.

