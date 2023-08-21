[WATCH] "Happy... no one cares!" - Rhea Ripley tries to ruin 42-year-old star's birthday

Rhea Ripley took a shot at a WWE star who recently turned 42 years old. The star in question is broadcaster and backstage correspondent Byron Saxton.

Byron Saxton has been with WWE for about 16 years at this point. Saxton mostly wrestled in FCW and NXT before transitioning to a full-time announcer role.

At the latest WWE live event emanating from Laval, Canada, Rhea Ripley cut a promo targeting Byron Saxton. The Nightmare reminded the capacity crowd that it was Saxton's birthday.

She then teased singing happy birthday to Saxton before yelling "Happy... no one cares!" at him. Ripley's opponent Natalya immediately attacked her to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Check out the promo below:

This wasn't the first time that Rhea Ripley targeted Byron Saxton

Ripley makes it a point to pick on non-wrestling personalities during house shows. She has terrorized Byron Saxton at various live events in the past.

Here's a clip of Ripley scaring Saxton out of his seat at a house show:

Before making his way to pro wrestling, Byron Saxton worked in TV news. During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the backstage correspondent stated that his mother was scared of him getting hurt once he announced that he wanted to pursue wrestling.

“When I was pursuing wrestling before I got signed, I was working in TV news. My mom to this day would probably prefer me to be there. When I told her that I was actually going to try to wrestle for a living, she’s like, ‘Oh, my baby’s gonna get hurt. He’s going to get black eyes. Why can’t you just stay in the nice air conditioning newsroom in the new studio where no one’s gonna hurt you?’ But you have to follow your heart.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Saxton seemed quite dejected over The Nightmare making a mockery of his birthday. The day was salvaged when Cody Rhodes let the crowd sing happy birthday to the announcer.

What do you make of Ripley's jibe at Byron Saxton? Let us know in the comments section below.

