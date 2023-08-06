A fan shared a heartbreaking piece of footage featuring Jey Uso after SummerSlam 2023 went off the air.

At SummerSlam 2023, Jey's dreams to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion were put to an end by his own blood. Jimmy Uso made a surprise return to WWE TV and attacked Jey as the capacity crowd watched in utter silence.

Jimmy's betrayal allowed Roman Reigns to pick up a huge victory over Jey Uso. After the cameras stopped rolling and the show went off the air, a dejected Jey could be seen heading backstage.

Jey Uso didn't expect in his wildest dreams that Jimmy of all people would betray him in the biggest match of his career. Jey was the one who sided with Jimmy and left The Bloodline not too long ago. At that moment, Jey had no idea that Jimmy would turn on him in the near future.

Now that Jimmy Uso has betrayed Jey, it's quite clear that the two brothers will kick off a feud on WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will seemingly move on from his brothers and find a new prey to put down in his quest to remain at the top.

What was your reaction to Jimmy's betrayal? Were you expecting it? Sound off in the comment section below.

