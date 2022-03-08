WATCH: Heartwarming interaction between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Live Event

Through all the ups and downs over the years, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn remain best friends.

On Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, Owens and Zayn's paths once again crossed in the world's most famous arena.

Following a special edition of Miz TV, where Owens hit a stunner on The Miz and proceeded to head to the back, Sami Zayn was on his way to the ring to have his match against Drew McIntyre. The two men stopped in their tracks, and Owens offered Zayn a hug.

The former Intercontinental Champion reluctantly accepted the offer. You can check out the heartwarming video in the embedded tweet below.

Will Kevin Owens get his match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38?

For the last few weeks on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens has gone out of his way to trash the state of Texas, the host state of WrestleMania 38.

It was initially reported that this storyline was supposed to set up a matc between Owens and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since retiring at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock.

But over the course of the past week, there appears to be a shift in those plans. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that instead of a match, Owens and Austin might up only having a confrontation instead.

"They will have a confrontation but it is not clear if that will be a match or not anymore," Dave Meltzer said. "It's essentially up to Austin at this point. They want the match, they thought they had the match and Steve...there's a reason he hasn't wrestled in 19 years. I just know that as of Friday, he had not agreed to do the match even though it was on the books. Now, it's on the books as a confrontation."

What do you make of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' interaction at Madison Square Garden? Do you think Owens will get a match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

