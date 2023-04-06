[WATCH] Hilarious botch during Logan Paul's WrestleMania entrance practice; WWE's birthday gift to him

Logan Paul made one of the most talked about entrances at WrestleMania 39. The twenty-eight-year-old made his way to the ramp on a zipline in the sky. WWE released a video compiling an all-behind-the-scenes video in which Paul was seen practicing his entrance.

WWE published a behind the scenes WrestleMania video on its YouTube channel a few hours ago. In the video, fans can watch their favorite Superstars preparing for their matches of the day. Logan Paul can be seen practicing his entrance for the day.

The video shows Paul introducing himself to the fans who would be present at the event and waiting for the zipline to lift him from the ground. It looks like he expected the zipline to lift him up, but that didn't happen. After a couple of gentle requests, his zipline finally took off.

Also in the video, Paul states that he made a request to WWE for the same entrance last year. The company denied him the entrance then and was going to do the same this year, but he convinced them by saying that it could be their birthday gift to him. The segment can be seen in the video below from 1:50 - 2:17.

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul faced Seth Rollins one-on-one. To many fans' surprise, KSI played a cameo during the match when he was revealed as the person dressed as the Prime mascot that accompanied Paul to the ring.

KSI tried getting Paul the upper hand in his match against The Monday Night Messiah. However, things went south when Rollins pulled Paul's business partner onto the announcers' table while Paul was mid-air in a Frog Splash meant for Rollins.

Seth Rollins pinned Paul for the win, leaving the WWE rookie and KSI disappointed after the match. As they made their way backstage, Paul seemed angry and KSI seemed in pain as he was wheeled on a stretcher.

How was Logan Paul's first year in WWE?

Logan Paul officially became a WWE Superstar last year when he signed a multi-event contract with the company after WrestleMania 38 on June 30, 2022. At the event last year, he teamed up with The Miz to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Paul and Miz beat the father-son duo but The A-Lister turned on his partner that night.

At SummerSlam, the social media star beat The Miz in a one-on-one match, getting the final laugh. A few months later, Paul competed for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel PLE.

WrestleMania 39 was his final appearance on WWE TV since he revealed to the world that his WWE contract would expire after the show. After his match at WrestleMania, Logan Paul was interviewed in a backstage segment where The Maverick said that he was jobless as WWE hadn't renewed his contract at the time.

What did you think of Logan Paul's first year in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

