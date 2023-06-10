WATCH: Huge botch spotted during Bayley's match against 34-year-old superstar on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, a major botch was seemingly spotted during her match against 'Michin' Mia Yim.

This year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match already consisted of Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark, all of whom previously qualified for the match.

Following The Role Model's latest victory, a Twitter user posted a video where Mia Yim's shoulder was seen above the mat while she was pinned.

Check out the video of Yim lifting up her shoulder before being pinned:

jay @TOXlCATTRACTlON THE SHOULDER WAS UP THE SHOULDER WAS UP https://t.co/seQSXQtq1g

On the same show, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky also qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Shotzi.

The field for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is yet to be completed, as the sixth spot is still up for grabs.

Iyo Sky sent a bold message ahead of her and Bayley's respective matches on WWE SmackDown

Hours before Iyo Sky and Bayley's respective singles matches on this week's WWE SmackDown, the Japanese superstar took to Twitter to send a bold message.

In her tweet, Sky claimed that both she and her Damage CTRL stablemate will qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She sent the following three-word message:

"Both of us #DamageCTRL!!!"

Earlier this year, Sky was unsuccessful in dethroning Bianca Belair and winning the RAW Women's Championship. But with Money in the Bank around the corner, she could edge one step closer to winning a singles title on the main roster with a victory in London.

Bayley, meanwhile, is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she hasn't won a championship since forming Damage CTRL but will aim to win a title in the near future.

Who do you think should win this year's WWE Women's Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes