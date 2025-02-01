[WATCH] Huge title feud subtly teased for Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Big things are seemingly on the way for Jimmy Uso on SmackDown as he gears up in his singles career - targeting singles gold just like his brother Jey Uso. He may have his moment soon as a huge title feud was subtly teased for him.

This week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was in the middle of a great promo backstage as he was making his way to the ring for a match against Carmelo Hayes.

As you can see in the video below, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was walking in the background, looking at Jimmy Uso intently - clearly teasing a future championship feud.

The decision to do so was immediately justified because of the reaction Jimmy got from the WWE Universe when making his entrance. He even has a modified version of the entrance which, for the lack of a better explanation, sounds less "heel-ish" and plays more into his babyface persona.

There seems to be a greater recognition now for Big Jim and what he can accomplish, and many fans are likely going to embrace the idea of him going after a singles title in his pursuit of gold.

He helped his cause on the January 31 episode of SmackDown by beating Carmelo Hayes - pulling a fast one over him much to the delight of the Indianapolis crowd.

