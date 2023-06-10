[WATCH] "I'm begging you" - Seth Rollins makes a request to fans after SmackDown goes off-air

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a request for the live crowd after last night's SmackDown went off the air.

The Visionary took on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest after SmackDown went off the air. After the match, Rollins cut a heartfelt promo for the live crowd and was heavily cheered.

At one point during the promo, Seth Rollins urged the Hawkeyes and Cyclones fans in attendance to co-exist for one night only. The Iowa Hawkeyes and The Iowa State Cyclones have been each other's rivals for quite some time now.

Here's what he said:

"Guys, for one night. For one night only. For me. I'm begging you. Hawkeyes. Cyclones. Let's co-exist as a family." [From 0:01 to 0:15]

Seth Rollins' thoughts on the WWE World Heavyweight title

Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight title by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The win was special, as Rollins hadn't won a major title since late 2019.

Shortly after, Rollins had a chat with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling. He shared his thoughts on people calling his belt a "work-rate title."

“I think just kind of calling it the work-rate title is a little bit underselling it. At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock full of talent. There’s just too much to have one champion that’s not around very much, and so I think the fact that we had so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists. If we had a weak roster and things weren’t good and stuff wasn’t hot, it might be fine just to have one champion who wasn’t around, didn’t want to make live events, but that’s just not the case." [H/T Fightful]

Rollins is incredibly popular among fans and certainly deserves a lengthy run with the WWE World Heavyweight title. Rollins is bound to have instant classics with WWE's top names during his run as the World Heavyweight Champion.

