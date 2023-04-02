[WATCH] "I'm sorry" - Sami Zayn accidentally does the perfect Braun Strowman impression; Kevin Owens couldn't control his laughter

While night one of WrestleMania 39 produced some memorable moments, the post-show press conference also had a few gems, one of them being Sami Zayn's impression of Braun Strowman.

The new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions answered questions from journalists during a very newsworthy presser, and Sami Zayn was asked how he handled his meteoric rise over the past year.

The 38-year-old star explained that he "minimizes" his standing in the company and just focuses on putting on the best performances on TV, irrespective of the crowd reaction. While explaining his viewpoint, Sami Zayn unintentionally started talking in a deep voice, just like Braun Strowman, and he was quick to realize the seemingly perfect impression.

Kevin Owens broke out in laughter as media representatives also saw the funny side of Zayn's accidental imitation of The Monster of all Monsters. Zayn hilariously even sent an apology to Strowman, as you can view in the epic clip below:

"My point is, I tend to minimize my standing in the fans' eyes or my standing in the company or whatever because I don't want to start being the, like, 'Guys, have you heard?' I was about to go into a Braun Strowman impression there for whatever reason. 'You heard my music tonight.' I don't know why [laughs]. 'Did you hear that pop out there? I'm so over.' Sorry, Braun! I'm so sorry! Braun, I'm sorry! I don't know, but you get what I'm saying."

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #WrestleMania Sami Zayn talks about staying grounded despite this years success. Sami does a Braun Strowman impersonation to show what he doesn't want to sound like. Kevin Owens " I really wonder why" Sami Zayn talks about staying grounded despite this years success. Sami does a Braun Strowman impersonation to show what he doesn't want to sound like. Kevin Owens " I really wonder why" 😂 #WrestleMania https://t.co/F7QzTlkkMT

Sami Zayn on why he considers himself lucky after having "two WrestleManias in six weeks"

The Underdog from the Underground has been one of the hottest babyfaces in the company since he turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn had previously admitted that wrestling The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2023 was equivalent to a WrestleMania moment. He reiterated his earlier statement following his and Owens' win against The Usos.

Zayn stated that while both matches could not be compared, for him personally, it felt like having two WrestleManias in a span of six weeks, and he could not have asked for anything more as a WWE Superstar.

"I feel very lucky because not a lot of people get two WrestleManias in six weeks, but I did," said Sami Zayn. "They are apples and oranges a little bit hard to compare, but they're two of the biggest, proudest nights of my entire life, and it just happened to be a mere six or eight weeks apart." [From 26:30 onwards]

Was KO & Zayn vs. The Usos the greatest tag team match in WrestleMania history? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes