[WATCH] "If you can't do the move, don't do the move" - WWE Veteran reacts as clip of wrestler's scary botch goes viral

The business's kayfabe nature often overshadows the risks of being a professional wrestler or a WWE Superstar. A clip has been doing the rounds in which a talent can be seen terrifyingly botching a top-rope move and suffering a nasty landing. Dutch Mantell came across the viral video on Twitter and recalled an old Dusty Rhodes quote regarding evolving move-sets.

The video comes from a local indie show in which the wrestler in question seems to have attempted a Shooting Star Press from the top turnbuckle.

While he got the elevation, the performer failed to get any distance and crashed onto the buckle before hitting the apron neck-first. You can check out the botched spot below:

While we don't have any details about the event, we hope the wrestler is doing fine after experiencing the worst possible outcome in the high-risk spot.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the incident and agreed with an old Dusty Rhodes' saying that wrestlers shouldn't try moves they are not confident about.

Here's what the former WWE manager tweeted out:

"Damn… where'd that ring thingy come from!! Like ol Dust used to say…if you can't do the move, don't do the move," wrote Dutch Mantell.

While some were concerned about the talent's well-being, Wrestling Twitter also saw the funny side of the botch, as many were quick to reference Top Dolla's recent mishap from SmackDown:

Dutch Mantell on the rumored WWE match between Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER

As always, Dutch Mantell was back on this week's Smack Talk to review the latest SmackDown episode, and the veteran also opened up about a planned dream match for WrestleMania 39.

WWE has reportedly discussed having Brock Lesnar take on GUNTHER in 2023. A large section of the fanbase believes the reigning Intercontinental Champion could drop the title before the mega clash.

While Mantell had a different idea for the IC title, he backed the Beast Incarnate to put over GUNTHER if WWE goes ahead with the first-time-ever showdown. Here's what Dutch had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel:

"This is the point that if you really want to get him (GUNTHER) over, Brock does the job for him. If you really want to get him over. And you could do it in a way that it doesn't even hurt Brock, and they just got to talk him into it, throw him another million dollars or something. Yeah, he'd do it." [32:36 - 33:00]

