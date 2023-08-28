[WATCH] IMPACT Wrestling pays emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

IMPACT Wrestling has paid tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt following their passing this past week.

The professional wrestling world was stunned after news broke that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, had passed away at the age of 36. The news was broken last Thursday by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Wyatt's death came just one day after hardcore wrestling legend Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79, sparking tributes from Ric Flair and Mick Foley on social media.

On Friday, WWE honored the lives of Wyatt and Funk on SmackDown. Now, IMPACT Wrestling has become the latest promotion to pay tribute. At the beginning of its Emergence pay-per-view, an “In Memory of” graphic was shown with commentators sending their condolences, followed by a 10-bell salute.

Check the moment below:

Emergence is an IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view taking place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE updated Bray Wyatt's bio on the official website

WWE paid a heart-touching tribute to the lives of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Following Wyatt's death, the company has updated the former Universal Champion's bio on its official website.

Check the updated portion below:

"Wyatt's remarkable career was tragically cut short in 2023 due to his unexpected passing, but he left an indelible mark on the WWE Universe and his legacy as one of the most gifted, talented, and creative Superstars of all-time will live on through the generations to come." [ WWE ]

Wyatt was beloved by his peers and fans across the world. He will undoubtedly be missed and remembered as one of the most creative minds this industry has ever seen.

