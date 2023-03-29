[WATCH] Incredible footage of WWE Superstars and their 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood' auditions revealed

This year's WWE WrestleMania season is unlike the previous editions due to the grand Hollywood theme! Several talents recently featured in a special 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood' audition, and the promotion has now released a clip of the hilarious shoot.

WWE has released parodies of a few Hollywood classics in recent weeks, with The Bloodline's rendition of an iconic scene from The Goodfellas being the most recent piece of viral content coming out of the promotion. The company, however, continues to keep hitting home runs on social media as they recently dropped some epic footage of WWE Superstars being involved in an audition session.

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Otis, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Rick Boogs, Austin Theory, and The Miz appeared for the 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood' audition.

The WWE Superstars recreated moments from popular movies such as Dirty Dancing, Toy Story, ET, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Home Alone, and many more, as you can see below.

WWE @WWE Which WWE Superstar nailed their #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood audition?! Which WWE Superstar nailed their #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood audition?! 👀 https://t.co/ojBAR7OIQL

Based on the reactions to the tweet, Otis has clearly grabbed most of the attention for his impersonation of Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs. You can share your favorites in the comments section below.

How does the updated WWE WrestleMania 39 match card look like after the go-home RAW episode?

With just one SmackDown episode left until WrestleMania, WWE has already confirmed 13 matches for the mega event at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

While some high-profile bouts on the WrestleMania card have been announced in recent weeks, the promotion has still not revealed the official lineups for both nights. What we do know is that Austin Theory and John Cena will kick off the main card proceedings on night one.

Given below is the current match card for this year's Show of Shows:

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena (United States Championship) Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP) Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship) Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship) Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship) Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell) Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville (Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match) Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (with Valhalla) (Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match) The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Undisputed Tag Team Championship) Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed World Championship)

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will close out 'Mania the following evening

Are you satisfied with the WrestleMania 39 match card? Sound off in the comments section below.

