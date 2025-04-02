Watch: Jacob Fatu breaks character in rare moment

Jacob Fatu is one of the most terrifying WWE stars who has risen through the ranks to become a top heel on SmackDown. However, he has another side to him away from the ring, which was on display in a clip shared by his cousin, Zilla Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf is currently in the hunt for the US Championship. With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it remains to be seen if he manages to find himself in contention for LA Knight's gold. Apart from that, Jacob Fatu doesn't seem to be on the best terms with his Bloodline stablemates as well. He has gotten into arguments with Solo Sikoa of late and the future of the faction looks bleak.

Outside of the squared circle though, Fatu is an altogether different personality. His cousin Zilla Fatu recently shared a short clip on TikTok, where the SmackDown star can be seen playing piano and breaking into a hearty laugh later.

Check it out below:

Vince Russo is critical of Jacob Fatu's booking in WWE

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo mentioned how WWE's booking of the growing dissension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa was not moving the needle.

Russo explained that the two have been simply getting into arguments for weeks now, with no storyline progression in sight.

"Again, man, that video we saw tonight, how many times have we seen it already? People gotta understand that when you’re writing a story, it’s gotta keep escalating. They do this [move in the same line] for months and months and months. We saw that promo with Solo and Fatu, we’ve seen it four times before. The same exact promo," said Vince Russo.

With WrestleMania 41 less than three weeks away, it remains to be seen if The New Bloodline implodes to set the stage for the next chapter of the saga.

