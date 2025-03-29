  • home icon
  • WWE veteran lists a major problem with the ongoing dissension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:17 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown! (Images from WWE.com)
The tension has been growing every week between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, with WWE teasing the former taking over the heel faction from the former Enforcer. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has a major problem with the storyline, as he noted that we have been watching the same segment every week.

Jacob Fatu has been presented as a force to be reckoned with. While he was loyal to Solo Sikoa at first, things changed after the latter lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. The duo have been at odds over the last week, with many expecting the Samoan Werewolf to take over the faction.

Speaking about the segment between the two on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that WWE has not progressed the storyline in weeks, and we have seen the same interactions every Friday.

"Again, man, that video we saw tonight, how many times have we seen it already? People gotta understand that when you’re writing a story, it’s gotta keep escalating. They do this [move in the same line] for months and months and months. We saw that promo with Solo and Fatu, we’ve seen it four times before. The same exact promo." [From 37:09 onwards]
Check out the full episode of BroDown below:

youtube-cover
Many expected Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa to clash at WrestleMania 41. However, a match between the two could be unlikely with just three weeks left for the Showcase of Immortals.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
