[WATCH] Jacob Fatu makes top heel smile, break character at WWE show

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 28, 2025 03:43 GMT
Jacob Fatu (via WWE
Jacob Fatu (Image via WWE's official website)

Jacob Fatu made a top star break character at tonight's WWE live event emanating from Leeds. The hilarious visual saw Fatu doing Jey Uso's YEET taunt, and Solo Sikoa couldn't help but break character while watching him.

WWE's live event in Leeds tonight featured some of the biggest superstars on the main roster. A Six-Man Tag Team Match pitted Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga. In the end, the babyfaces picked up the big win over Solo and company.

At one point, Jacob Fatu was seen doing the YEET taunt and dancing to Jey Uso's entrance theme. The fan camera then panned to Solo Sikoa, who could be seen breaking character and smiling at Fatu.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Solo Sikoa helped Jacob Fatu improve his promo work

Jacob and Solo are incredibly close outside the squared circle and have had nothing but good things to say about each other in interviews. Fatu recently appeared on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast and had the following to say about Solo Sikoa:

“I didn’t expect anything. I just grew up to play my position, play my role, and do my thing. I never try to overstep on anybody or nothing. Talking was my weakest point. On the indies, we get away with cussing. I wasn’t comfortable talking. Not at all. Then, they started letting me speak. I remember Tama telling me, ‘Just talk like yourself. Be yourself. Some of the stuff you’re saying, ain’t nobody saying your slang.’ Shout-out to Triple H. It started off small with a couple of lines here. Solo has actually been a big help on my promos. Everything you see me and Solo doing, he’s been more than helpful.” [H/T - Fightful]
Solo Sikoa is the current US Champion on the SmackDown brand. He successfully defended the belt against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam 2025.

