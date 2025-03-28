[WATCH] Jacob Fatu nearly makes Solo Sikoa break character in a hilarious moment

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa had an extremely tense moment backstage on WWE SmackDown tonight. However, there was one particular moment that saw Fatu nearly force Solo Sikoa to break character.

We haven't heard Jacob Fatu yell his customary, "I love you, Solo!" in quite a while, as he hasn't exactly been pleased with the leader of The New Bloodline. The loss in confidence has been evident in their recent interactions, and it came up this week too when Solo Sikoa questioned Fatu for interfering in the United States Title match and causing a DQ.

When Jacob Fatu said "Y'all know what I mean," it came out as "Yarrami," with a heavy enunciation of the "r." The way it was said made Solo Sikoa visibly come close to breaking character.

Anyone who has followed Solo Sikoa for a while knows why it's a big deal to get him to break character. His usual stern-faced self is hard to break, with some drawing parallels to The Undertaker back in the day as he was infamously hard to crack.

Either way, the segment highlighted the breakdown in the relationship between Solo and Fatu, with the two seemingly looking like they're on a collision course for WrestleMania 41.

However, Fatu insists that he's only going after the United States Title held by LA Knight.

