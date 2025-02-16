  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • [WATCH] Jacob Fatu's cousin gets emotional after reuniting with Rey Mysterio

[WATCH] Jacob Fatu's cousin gets emotional after reuniting with Rey Mysterio

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:59 GMT
A wholesome moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
A wholesome moment (Pic courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Jacob Fatu's cousin, who represents a new generation of wrestlers, reunited with one of the all-time greats of the older generation, Rey Mysterio. He posted a video of the emotional moment.

Ad

In case you're wondering, the cousin of Jacob Fatu could be one of many, because the Anoa'i family has a seemingly endless list of members who aren't visible on the family tree. However, this man is very visible, and it's none other than the 25-year-old highly-acclaimed protege of Booker T, Zilla Fatu.

Zilla Fatu, who is the cousin of Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa, reunited with Rey Mysterio at a convention and posted a video, calling it an emotional moment for him. He also called Mysterio his "OG Unk [Uncle] The Lucha King."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Zilla Fatu seems to be happy in the position he is in, and perhaps, with Booker T's advice, he is taking his own sweet time to progress in his wrestling career. Booker T, who was bang on about another protege of his, Roxanne Perez, had even bigger words for Zilla Fatu.

The Hall of Famer said that he would not only push Zilla Fatu to WWE to the best of his abilities, but he boldly predicted that Zilla would make more of an impact than anybody in the last 30 years in WWE. Now that's an endorsement.

Ad

Zilla's signing with WWE seems to be more of a "when" and not "if." It appears to be riding on his behavior outside of the ring, as virtually nobody has questioned his ability to perform in the big time. It's in his blood, after all.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी