[WATCH] Jacob Fatu's cousin gets emotional after reuniting with Rey Mysterio

Jacob Fatu's cousin, who represents a new generation of wrestlers, reunited with one of the all-time greats of the older generation, Rey Mysterio. He posted a video of the emotional moment.

In case you're wondering, the cousin of Jacob Fatu could be one of many, because the Anoa'i family has a seemingly endless list of members who aren't visible on the family tree. However, this man is very visible, and it's none other than the 25-year-old highly-acclaimed protege of Booker T, Zilla Fatu.

Zilla Fatu, who is the cousin of Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa, reunited with Rey Mysterio at a convention and posted a video, calling it an emotional moment for him. He also called Mysterio his "OG Unk [Uncle] The Lucha King."

Zilla Fatu seems to be happy in the position he is in, and perhaps, with Booker T's advice, he is taking his own sweet time to progress in his wrestling career. Booker T, who was bang on about another protege of his, Roxanne Perez, had even bigger words for Zilla Fatu.

The Hall of Famer said that he would not only push Zilla Fatu to WWE to the best of his abilities, but he boldly predicted that Zilla would make more of an impact than anybody in the last 30 years in WWE. Now that's an endorsement.

Zilla's signing with WWE seems to be more of a "when" and not "if." It appears to be riding on his behavior outside of the ring, as virtually nobody has questioned his ability to perform in the big time. It's in his blood, after all.

