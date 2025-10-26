[WATCH] Jeff Hardy performs another death-defying stunt at the age of 48 at Halloween Havoc 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:41 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jeff Hardy is now 48 years old, and despite this, he is pulling off some incredible, death-defying stunts that he has always been known for. Unfortunately, this one would backfire.

The Hardy Boyz walked into NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 as Double Champions, holding the NXT Tag Team Championships as well as the TNA Tag Titles. This night, however, only saw them defend the NXT Tag Team titles as they faced the hot up-and-coming team of DarkState. Jeff Hardy paid tribute to Bray Wyatt when appearing as Brother Nero, as his face paint represented The Fiend.

Jeff Hardy is still going at it at the age of 48, and Matt Hardy set him up to hit a big splash outside the ring from the top of a ladder onto tables. However, the Darkstate star would move out of the way on time, leading to Jeff Hardy going all out and sending himself through the table from a height.

This would ultimately be the deciding moment of the match, and Matt Hardy knew it. Soon after, the other DarkState stars were quick to take advantage of this moment and finished "Broken" Matt Hardy to win the NXT Tag Team Champions.

This was a night that saw two other title changes as Blake Monroe defeated Zaria (a proxy for Sol Ruca) to become the NXT Women's North American Champion, while Tatum Paxley pulled off the upset of the night to dethrone Jacy Jayne and become the new NXT Women's Champion.

It's rare to see such a night where three title changes happened, but that's exactly what we witnessed at Halloween Havoc. For the Hardy Boyz, it seems like they have been deleted from NXT and will be heading back to TNA, where they remain the tag team champions of the promotion.

For DarkState, the upward trajectory continues.

