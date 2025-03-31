[WATCH] Jey Uso botches his spear on RAW; hits his head on the World Heavyweight Title

Jey Uso had one of the worst nights since his arrival on RAW in the summer of 2023. That's a big statement to make, but it was a combination of a major botch, and more the actions of Gunther that led to the night being so bad.

Ad

As fans may know, one of the marquee matches for Monday Night RAW on the 31st March episode was Gunther vs Jimmy Uso. Last week, Jimmy Uso lit a fire under Jey Uso, reminding him who he was, while also proceeding to slap Gunther across the face.

This week, Gunther beat Jimmy Uso, but as he was getting ready for a post-match attack, Jey Uso ran out and hit a spear - only for his head to go right into the World Heavyweight Title in an awkward botch.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the happenings after this moment, it seems like Jey had somewhat of a cut on the side of his face. However, it paled in comparison to what his brother would go through.

Despite Gunther running away, he returned and ambushed Jey, zip-tying him and then launching an assault on Jimmy - who was beaten, bloodied, and battered.

Funnily enough, there was another botch as Jey's titantron graphic showed up when Gunther won.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Either way, it was an intense segment to build to the World Heavyweight Title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback