WATCH: Jey Uso's son makes a bold SummerSlam prediction ahead of Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns

Jey Uso's son recently made a bold prediction ahead of his father's Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns.

In the main event of SummerSlam, Jey will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as well as the title of Tribal Chief.

WWE recently uploaded a clip from Jey's SummerSlam vlog where he is seen preparing for his upcoming showdown against The Head of the Table. In the video, Jey's son boldly predicts that "Uncle Joe" will retain his title and walk out with the win at SummerSlam.

Check out the clip of Jey Uso's son predicting the SummerSlam main event:

WWE @WWE As Jey @WWEUsos packs to head to Detroit for #SummerSlam , his son reminds him of what happened last time he faced @WWERomanReigns one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/7iFcDGPwE3

In the past, Jey has already lost twice to Reigns in singles competition. He was unable to win the Universal Championship in the process.

However, at this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, Jey pinned Reigns to secure a massive win for The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War.

Dutch Mantell provided his thoughts on The Tribal Combat between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Speaking on a recent edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided his thoughts on the upcoming title match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

Mantell believes that Reigns won't be losing his title at SummerSlam, especially after WWE invested three years into him by putting the title around his shoulder. Mantell said:

"They put three years into Roman Reigns and I don't think the first chance they get, they're going to roll that belt off him. Roman Reigns is the type of heel [with whom] you can get a babyface over right off the bat. And after they put so much time and so much effort into Roman, I don't see Jey walking out here with the title."

He added:

"A hot heel can get a babyface over. A hot babyface cannot get a heel over. He might get some heat on him but he won't get him over, just by the nature of the game. This is a no-DQ, I think we're going to see a multi-layered finish. We're going to see some participants in-and-out and back-and-forth and some of these people coming in will be sectioned off by their opponents later on. But I expect Roman Reigns 100% to come out with that belt. And if he doesn't, then guess what? I'm wrong. I do expect him to retain on SummerSlam."

Reigns will look to get back on track with a massive win after suffering two consecutive losses in premium live events.

Would you like to see Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments.