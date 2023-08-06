[WATCH] Jey Uso spotted crying uncontrollably after WWE SummerSlam 2023 went off-air

WWE Superstar Jey Uso was spotted crying his heart out after SummerSlam 2023 went off the air.

At SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy Uso made his surprise return after a short hiatus. In a massive twist, Jimmy attacked his brother Jey and thus helped Roman Reigns defeat his cousin to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship along with the title of Tribal Chief.

After SummerSlam 2023 went off the air, Jey Uso could be seen crying in the ring. Check out the heartbreaking footage below:

Jey Uso wasn't expecting his own blood to betray him

At WWE Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy Uso finally snapped at Roman Reigns and attacked him. Mere days later, Jey made quite possibly the toughest decision of his life and left The Bloodline as well. Jey chose his brother over Reigns and instantly became the hottest face in all of WWE.

Jey received huge praise from all corners of the wrestling world for his performances on the mic as well as inside the ring. Here's what Corey Graves recently said about him on After The Bell:

“The promo that Jey cut on SmackDown was so impassioned, so believable. But what stood out to me more than anything, was for years, superstars have complained about being plagued by the infamous ‘what’ chants from the WWE Universe. Those chants ‘Stone Cold’ [Steve Austin] started to annoy Mr. McMahon and whomever else ‘Stone Cold’ was verbally sparring with." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jey Uso gave everything he had in an attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023. In the end, his efforts died in vain courtesy of a returning Jimmy Uso. Jimmy's turn to the dark side will certainly go down as one of the biggest heel turns in years. Jey never would have never imagined that his own twin brother would ever betray him like that.

What did you think of Jimmy Uso's return, followed by his heel turn at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comment section.

