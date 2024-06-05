[WATCH] Jey Uso training his son Jeyce following declaration on WWE RAW

Jey Uso spent quality time with his youngest son, Jeyce, following his vow on WWE RAW. The proud father put on some mitts to give his son boxing lessons.

Jeyce has been one of "Main Event" Jey's inspirations. The former tag team champion promised on Monday night on RAW that he'd win the 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase. If he becomes Mr. MITB, his chances of winning his first singles title increase.

In a video shared by Jey Uso on his Instagram stories, he can be seen letting his son hit the mitts. From straights to hooks, uppercuts, and combinations, the young member of the Anoa'i Family has fast hands.

Check out this video of the father-son boxing session:

The 38-year-old star has been spending a lot of quality time with his son over the past few months. Jeyce was backstage at WrestleMania XL when his father took on his uncle Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one match. He was even at a WWE Live Event last month in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jey Uso almost broke into tears talking about Jeyce at WrestleMania XL

In an exclusive interview with WWE after his match with Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL, Jey was going through all the emotions possible.

Uso was pleased that his son Jeyce was in Philadelphia to watch him wrestle.

"I needed him with me. I was just so happy he was with me. He got to see me and his uncle go out there and do what we do. That's all, man. Out of all of this, that was the best experience I had 'cause everybody see all this but it ain't even about that. I'm trying to spend time my family. I put smiles on so many other kids, I don't even get to see my own that much. I'm so happy. It got to work out where he is with me," Jey said.

Jey Uso and his wife, Takecia Travis, have two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce. The latter has been seen regularly on social media over the former, who maintains a low profile on social media.

