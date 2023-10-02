[Watch] Jey Uso uses Roman Reigns' move to defeat the man who was once brutally buried by the Tribal Chief

While Jey Uso may not be involved with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline anymore, the former Right Hand Man pulled off the WWE Champion's move at a recent live event.

Jey challenged Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam earlier this year. However, Jimmy made a return from injury to cost his twin brother a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after the incident, the younger twin left SmackDown and The Bloodline to switch to the red brand.

Jey Uso has been a member of Monday Night RAW since then. The former tag team champion was in action at this weekend's WWE house show, where he took on Austin Theory in a singles match. Jey Uso won the match after using Roman Reigns' finisher, The Spear.

Theory pulled double duty at the event as he was also on the losing end of his match against LA Knight. Check out the clips from the show below:

Roman Reigns once brutally buried Austin Theory on the microphone

Roman Reigns came across Austin Theory when the latter was a Money in the Bank holder. The duo were engaged in a war of words on RAW, where the Tribal Chief brutally buried the rising star.

Reigns told Theory that “his daddy” wasn't around anymore and, therefore, he should behave accordingly. The comment was in reference to Vince McMahon's retirement last year as the former WWE CEO was Theory's on-screen mentor.

However, this was a long time back when Jey Uso was still a part of The Bloodline, and a lot has changed since then. The former tag team champion is now a singles star on RAW, while Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus from WWE. The Tribal Chief is slated to return next week on SmackDown.

Austin Theory, meanwhile, recently lost the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio and has been teaming up with Grayson Waller in the last few weeks.

With both Reigns and Theory part of Friday Night SmackDown, do you think their paths will cross once again? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

