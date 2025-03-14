[WATCH] Jimmy Uso makes a big botch when confronting LA Knight on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 14, 2025 19:29 GMT
A shaky moment (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
A shaky moment (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)

Jimmy Uso and LA Knight had to deal with a tough Barcelona crowd to kick off WWE's European Tour on the Road to WrestleMania. Jimmy, during his confrontation with LA Knight, made a huge botch.

LA Knight acknowledged how tough the crowd was in Barcelona, Spain. This was one week after reclaiming the United States Title from Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight now looks poised to enter WrestleMania 41 as the defending champion.

Jimmy Uso wanted to declare his intention of going after the US Championship, but seemed to have gotten nervous for a moment and botched it by calling it the "United States Tag Titles."

You can see the botch right towards the end of the clip below:

Jimmy wasn't the only one who wanted to go after the United States Title. The New Bloodline came out led by Solo Sikoa, who declared that Jacob Fatu was the one who deserved a shot at the title.

Funnily enough, Solo Sikoa also stuttered for a moment, and his promo came to a halt. It wasn't the smoothest opening segment we've seen on SmackDown.

Regardless, it led to a tag team match where LA Knight teamed up with Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman to face the New Bloodline in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Edited by Debottam Saha
