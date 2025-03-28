[Watch] Jimmy Uso nearly slaps former WWE Champion on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has become unhinged on the Road to WrestleMania 41. In a hilarious backstage moment, he almost slapped The Miz.

Ad

This week on RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, Big Jim confronted Gunther backstage. He challenged the reigning World Heavyweight Champion to a one-on-one match for next week's Monday night show. The Ring General ended up receiving a slap from the 39-year-old star for mocking his brother, Jey Uso.

Tonight on SmackDown at The O2 Arena in London, England, during a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, the OG Bloodline member broke his silence on slapping Gunther. Jimmy Uso asserted that he would first defeat The Ring General in their upcoming singles match. He also claimed that The YEET Master would go on to defeat The Ring General to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

Following the interview, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes mocked Jimmy Uso. The former WWE Champion, however, said that he wouldn't tolerate any attempt from Big Jim to slap him. Moments later, Uso raised his hand towards The A-Lister, but instead of striking him, he simply made the gesture.

Watch the hilarious moment below:

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso then issued a challenge to The Miz for a match later on the Friday night show. The two are set to collide on SmackDown, and fans will have to wait and see who emerges victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback