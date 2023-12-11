WATCH: Jimmy Uso sends a message to Roman Reigns ahead of his WWE return

Roman Reigns is set to make his highly-awaited return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of this Friday's SmackDown, Jimmy Uso sent a message to hype up The Tribal Chief's return to WWE television.

Reigns' last defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He successfully defended his title against LA Knight, following an interference from Jimmy.

At a recent WWE live event, Jimmy delivered a message ahead of Reigns' return, and reminded the WWE Universe that The Head of the Table will make his presence felt on Friday.

"Tribal Chief, this Friday, SmackDown, in your city, tune in. Hey, life's not fair and still. Yeet... no yeet," said Jimmy.

Check out Jimmy's message:

LA Knight has hinted that he isn't done with Roman Reigns yet

LA Knight isn't apaprently done with Roman Reigns yet, and has hinted at going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Following a victory over The Bloodline at a recent WWE live event, Knight namedropped Randy Orton and CM Punk, who have their sights set on The Tribal Chief as well. Knight said:

"First and foremost, I come out here, looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden up shows up CM Punk. And then shows Randy Orton, and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns. Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is, and what's everybody saying."

Expand Tweet

Reigns is expected to address the likes of Orton and Punk upon his return to SmackDown.

Are you excited about Reigns' return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.