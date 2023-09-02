WATCH: Jimmy Uso suffers a huge botch on WWE SmackDown 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown opened with the return of John Cena. However, shortly afterward, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who was part of a huge error during the segment.

At SummerSlam this year, Jimmy's interference cost Jey Uso the chance to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The 38-year-old was moments away from beating Roman Reigns, only for Jimmy to interfere and hit him with a superkick. This week, he returned to the show to address the issues between himself and Jey Uso.

During Jimmy's entrance, he was the victim of a major botch, as WWE accidentally displayed three Ms in the former tag team champion's name.

Things quickly got heated between Jimmy and Cena in the ring. The 16-time world champion even claimed that the wrong Uso decided to quit WWE, suggesting that Jimmy should've been the one to walk out of the company instead of Jey Uso.

The segment ended with Jimmy attempting a superkick on Cena, only for the latter to counter it with an Attitude Adjustment.

There was also another major change to Jimmy's presentation, as he walked out to a new theme music. This indeed marked the end of The Usos after Jimmy betrayed his brother.

