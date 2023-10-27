Watch: Jimmy Uso tries to imitate Roman Reigns at WWE live event; things go horribly wrong

While Roman Reigns has accepted Jimmy Uso back into the Bloodline, the Tribal Chief is unlikely to be impressed with his cousin's actions at a recent WWE live event.

Jimmy Uso's intentions have been questionable ever since he returned to the Bloodline. The former tag team champion has been more unhinged and even tried to act like Reigns in his absence.

The same was on display at this Sunday's house show where Jimmy tried to help Solo Sikoa in his match against LA Knight. The Bloodline duo attempted the Spear-Samoan Spike combo like Roman Reigns and Sikoa usually do and Jimmy even did the Head of the Table's iconic taunt.

However, Knight moved away when the former tag team champion was about to deliver the Spear and the elder Uce ended up taking out his younger brother. In the end, LA Knight was able to get a victory over The Enforcer.

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns has been working a limited schedule for the last two years. However, he will be present on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown where he is slated for a contract signing for his match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

While Knight has really come into his own in the last few months, his chances at the PLE in Saudi Arabia aren't that great and it would be a huge surprise if the company pulls the trigger on him.

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan though believes that Cody Rhodes will ultimately be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The former WCW booker also expects Reigns to leave for Hollywood shortly after.

"They're gonna let Cody do it. When it's time, and they're all in there together, and they're gonna say, 'Oh, by the way, Roman is going to Hollywood. We're gonna have him [appear] only eight times a year. We have a guy ready, we'd like you to listen to what we have planned,'" the veteran said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The American Nightmare came closest anyone has ever been to defeating Roman Reigns. However, he was stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa. It'll be interesting to see how Cody counters the Enforcer if a similar situation arises next year as well.

Do you think Reigns retaining at Crown Jewel is a foregone conclusion? Sound off in the comments section below.

