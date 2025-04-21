[WATCH] John Cena's wicked reaction after winning the WWE Title captured after WrestleMania 41 goes off the air

John Cena had a wicked reaction to the WWE fans after winning his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41. His reaction was captured once WrestleMania went off the air.

On Sunday, the main event of WrestleMania 41 saw John Cena surpass Ric Flair to become a 17-time World Champion. He did enlist the help of Travis Scott, who played a direct role in the end of Cody Rhodes' year-long reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

In the video below, you can see John Cena gesturing to the fans, visibly mocking them after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Of course, he was also met with "Thank you, Cena" chants by the crowd as he was making his exit. While there was undoubtedly bitterness among WWE fans to see their hero Cody Rhodes get dethroned, there was also the knowledge that they were watching Cena at WrestleMania for the last time ever.

In the video below, you can see Cena making the exit from his last-ever WrestleMania. Not many can claim to have a better final WrestleMania than that, as he accomplished what he set out to do - win World Championship number 17.

It's going to be interesting to see what the fallout from all of this is on RAW and SmackDown.

