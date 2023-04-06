[Watch] John Cena and Snoop Dogg's funny backstage interaction at WrestleMania 

16-time World Champion John Cena and Snoop Dogg weren't shy about joking backstage at WrestleMania 39. WWE has now released backstage footage from The Show of Shows, which shows The Cenation Leader having a bit of fun with the Hall of Famer.

Both Dogg and Cena had integral roles to play at WrestleMania, with the two seemingly exceeding expectations, one more than the other. While their on-screen appearances surely wowed the fans, their backstage interaction wasn't anything short of entertaining either.

In what seemed to be right after Snoop Dogg's impromptu match with The Miz, John Cena approached the Hall of Famer and said:

"Cena: Man you did good, Snoop: Man you trynna make me a real actor [laughs], Cena: Made you an action hero, Snoop: Action Star! You know what I'm saying. Maybe I get on the screen with you?"

Check out the full interaction below:

John Cena and Snoop Dogg had eventful nights at WrestleMania

John Cena kicked off Night 1 of WrestleMania as he challenged for the United States Championship. However, things didn't go exactly as planned for the 16-time World Champion as he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Austin Theory.

While The Cenation Leader might not have walked out of WrestleMania entirely content with his performance, Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, excelled on both nights.

Night 1 saw Snoop host the show alongside The Miz, and the two had great chemistry. Following an interruption from Pat McAfee, Snoop sanctioned a singles match between McAfee and The Miz.

Later that night, Snoop Dogg accompanied Rey Mysterio to the ring as his famous track 'Nuthin' but a G Thang" blared all over the SoFi Stadium. However, Night 2 managed to top Snoop's Night 1. When Shane McMahon returned to face The A-Lister, the former tore his quad in the middle of the match, and an audible had to be called.

As Shane was being taken care of by medical professionals, Snoop Dogg called an impromptu match between himself and The Miz. The bout ended with Snoop connecting with a devastating People's Elbow on the former WWE Champion and celebrating in fashion.

What do you think of Snoop's performance on both nights of the biggest wrestling show of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.

