Watch: John Cena Sr. hits Attitude Adjustment on female star at a wrestling event

John Cena's father got involved in the in-ring action during an independent pro-wrestling show.

John Cena Sr. recently managed independent wrestler Jora Johl at the "Nightmare Before Mania" event. For those unaware, Johl has wrestled on a bunch of occasions on AEW Dark.

He took on fellow independent wrestler Blade Bandit at the show. During the final moments of the bout, Bandit's valet Jessie Nolan interfered on his behalf and hit a low blow on Johl. This led to Cena Sr. entering the ring and having a staredown with Nolan.

Fans cheered in unison as Johl and Cena Sr. picked up Bandit and Nolan, respectively, and hit Attitude Adjustments on the duo. Jora Johl then pinned Blade Bandit to pick up the victory. Check out the full clip below:

John Cena Sr. certainly did justice to his son's iconic finisher

Cena Sr. didn't miss a beat while effortlessly executing an Attitude Adjustment on Jessie Nolan. Judging from the response from the fans in attendance, they loved every bit of it as well.

The Attitude Adjustment is one of the most visually-appealing finishing moves in WWE history, popularized by in-ring legend John Cena. The move was once called 'FU' and was renamed after WWE made a transition to PG programming. Here's what Cena had to say about the renaming of his finisher:

"It was totally my request, now it's called Attitude Adjustment. I realized that our audience had changed, now I see many more children. Originally the FU was a response to Brock Lesnar's F-5, although I never really called it that, it was just something I said only once, but the announcers took it immediately." [H/T Super Luchas]

Cena used the move to register some of the biggest wins of his WWE career, and is a 16-time world champion. He's no longer a regular attraction on WWE TV and is currently doing quite well for himself as a Hollywood star.

What do you think of Cena's father using his son's finisher? Did he nail the execution? Sound off!

