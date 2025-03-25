WATCH: Karrion Kross involved in scary spot in a match outside WWE

Karrion Kross is one of the most enigmatic figures in WWE. However, recently, he took his talents elsewhere, wrestling a match outside the promotion. This led to him being involved in a scary spot that could've been disastrous.

The last time Kross wrestled a match in WWE was in December of 2024. Then, leading the Final Testament, he partnered with The Miz and defeated The Wyatt Sicks. However, since then, he hasn't stepped foot in the ring, at least on TV.

Although he has been seen in some backstage segments, he hasn't had a chance to put on his wrestling gear outside of live shows. So, recently, he was sent to Future Stars of Wrestling, where he battled Hammerstone at FSW Mecca X: Beynefit for Bey.

Here, he took a move that could have had some huge consequences. His opponent, Hammerstone, was looking to perform one of his moves, the Nightmare Pendulum. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to lift Karrion Kross all the way up, which led to the latter landing rather awkwardly on his knees.

Luckily, the move didn't seem to cause any injuries, as Karrion Kross continued to wrestle. He eventually went on to win the match, defeating Hammerstone in roughly 18 minutes and 30 seconds.

Karrion Kross is scheduled to make another appearance outside WWE

Karrion Kross' appearance on FSW was an interesting one, to say the least. It could've ended poorly, but fortunately, he did not suffer any major injuries. That being said, one would think he would be done with such matches, at least for a while.

Well, that does not seem to be the case. The wrestling machine that he is, The Herald of Doomsday has locked himself up for another appearance outside WWE. The former leader of The Final Testament is all set to appear at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13.

His role at the event is still unknown, but it would be safe to assume that he has been booked for a match. Interestingly, Bloodsport 13 takes place on April 15, which raises questions about Kross' availability for WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20.

