Karrion Kross shares a major announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross shared a huge announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, next month.

Kross took to social media today to announce that he will be in action outside WWE next month. The Doom Walker will return to GCW to compete at Bloodsport XIII on April 17. Kross noted in his announcement that fans have been asking him for years about a return to Bloodsport, and they now had their answer.

"Everyone asked me for years when I would come back to Bloodsport, as per The Warmaster today: You now have your answer. And all I can think is…If I can see their legs, They’re probably already broken. ⏳," Kross wrote.

Kross used to be the leader of The Final Testament, but The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released from their contracts earlier this year. The former champion has not competed in a match so far in 2025.

Former WWE writer believes Karrion Kross should leave the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Karrion Kross should exit the promotion due to his booking on WWE television.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran said Karrion Kross would become more popular if he were in another promotion. Russo added that the 39-year-old had learned a lot over the years and would get himself more over elsewhere.

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now." [19:01 – 19:29]

You can check out the video below.

Kross won the NXT Championship twice but has never won a singles title during his time on the company's main roster. Only time will tell if the promotion has anything planned for him on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

