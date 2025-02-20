Rumored reason for the WWE release of Authors of Pain disclosed; Veteran says they were frowned upon (Exclusive)

WWE has recently released a number of superstars from its roster, causing a buzz in the pro wrestling community. A veteran recently talked on the topic, revealing a rumor that he heard about the Authors of Pain which could have led to their release.

The Authors of Pain, consisting of Akam and Rezar, were managed by Paul Ellering, who was also released alongside them. While the duo had a significant run in NXT, they failed to find similar success on the main roster despite winning the RAW Tag Team Titles once. After returning to WWE in 2022, they were released earlier this month in 2025.

Speaking about the duo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about a rumor that he had heard about them. He said:

"I heard some rumblings that they were a little bit of a problem backstage. I heard some rumblings like that. So, I don't know, maybe it has to do with (what) EC3 just said, you know how it is, man. If you don't love the business, like they frown upon you. Like it can't just be a job. So, I don't know if it was that, but I heard that there was a little heat on them backstage." [10:51 onwards]

The WWE veteran was also surprised to see Paul Ellering being released

Alongside the Authors of Pain, their on-screen WWE manager Paul Ellering was also let go. This was seen as a wasted opportunity by Russo, who thought that Ellering had much to offer that was never used.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"Very, very smart guy, but again, Chris, it's like, I don't understand why they would bring him in if they were never gonna do anything with him. I mean, he did nothing. He literally just stood there and did absolutely nothing, which I don't understand whatsoever. You got a guy like Paul Ellering that has been around for as long as he has with the knowledge he has, and then you bring him in and do nothing with him?" [4:16 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for the Authors of Pain down the line.

