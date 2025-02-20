  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE legend being released leaves Vince Russo confused: "I don't understand" (Exclusive)

WWE legend being released leaves Vince Russo confused: "I don't understand" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 20, 2025 03:09 GMT
Vince Russo had some interesting thoughts to share this week (via Russo
Vince Russo had some interesting thoughts to share this week (via Russo's Instagram)

A wave of WWE releases has left fans questioning the reasons behind each recent departure. Former head writer Vince Russo was especially appalled to learn that a particularly experienced personality was also let go.

Ad

The personality being talked about is none other than Paul Ellering. He was one of the more surprising names released from the company this year, alongside the duo he managed, The Authors of Pain. Given his distinguished career in pro wrestling, the decision caught many off guard.

Speaking about Paul Ellering on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"Very, very smart guy, but again, Chris, it's like, I don't understand why they would bring him in if they weren't gonna do anything with him. I mean, he did nothing. He literally just stood there and did absolutely nothing, which I don't understand whatsoever. You got a guy like Paul Ellering that has been around as long as he has with the knowledge he has, and then you bring him in and do nothing with him?" [4:16 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Bill Apter was also surprised to see Paul Ellering released from WWE

According to Bill Apter, Paul Ellering should have been booked to manage the War Raiders instead of being let go.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran journalist stated:

"I think the WWE Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, would have been served really well by Precious Paul Ellering being in their corner. He is the person, as you know, brought the Road Warriors into prominence. He was such a great part of that, and I mentioned to my contacts at WWE, I said man he would have been so great with the War Raiders. So ya, I am sorry to have seen him go." [2:50 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the full video here:

youtube-cover
Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Hall of Famer plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी