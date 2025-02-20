WWE legend being released leaves Vince Russo confused: "I don't understand" (Exclusive)

A wave of WWE releases has left fans questioning the reasons behind each recent departure. Former head writer Vince Russo was especially appalled to learn that a particularly experienced personality was also let go.

The personality being talked about is none other than Paul Ellering. He was one of the more surprising names released from the company this year, alongside the duo he managed, The Authors of Pain. Given his distinguished career in pro wrestling, the decision caught many off guard.

Speaking about Paul Ellering on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"Very, very smart guy, but again, Chris, it's like, I don't understand why they would bring him in if they weren't gonna do anything with him. I mean, he did nothing. He literally just stood there and did absolutely nothing, which I don't understand whatsoever. You got a guy like Paul Ellering that has been around as long as he has with the knowledge he has, and then you bring him in and do nothing with him?" [4:16 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter was also surprised to see Paul Ellering released from WWE

According to Bill Apter, Paul Ellering should have been booked to manage the War Raiders instead of being let go.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran journalist stated:

"I think the WWE Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, would have been served really well by Precious Paul Ellering being in their corner. He is the person, as you know, brought the Road Warriors into prominence. He was such a great part of that, and I mentioned to my contacts at WWE, I said man he would have been so great with the War Raiders. So ya, I am sorry to have seen him go." [2:50 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Hall of Famer plans to do next.

