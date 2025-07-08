[WATCH] Karrion Kross & Scarlett have a major unscripted moment on RAW as he breaks silence on his brutal assault 

Karrion Kross is seemingly starting a movement on WWE RAW with Scarlett right by his side. They had an unscripted moment during the ad break on RAW as he broke his silence on his assault on Sami Zayn.

This week on RAW, we saw Karrion Kross make another appearance, unsurprisingly targeting Sami Zayn ahead of his big match against Bron Breakker. Fans loudly chanted, "We want Kross.".

Those chants continued on to his ad break promo as fans loudly chanted in his favor. As he broke his silence on his assault on Sami Zayn, he got extremely passionate, and right as RAW was about to go back on the air, he passionately kissed his partner, Scarlett, in an unscripted moment.

In case you were wondering what he said about Sami Zayn, he basically stated that he is the devil that everyone knows, while Sami is the devil that they don't know. He doubled down on insisting that Sami Zayn should say that he is right.

Despite Sami Zayn defeating Kross in Saudi Arabia, the feud is far from done, and Scarlett and Kross continue to target the former Intercontinental Champion.

Despite all of this, the chants kept growing louder for Kross on RAW.

