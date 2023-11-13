[WATCH] Kevin Owens almost did the unthinkable at a WWE live event

WWE fans were left surprised by Kevin Owens' actions at tonight's live event in Roanoke.

Owens is incredibly close to Sami Zayn in real life. The two veterans have gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Currently, Owens is a SmackDown-exclusive star, while Zayn is assigned to RAW.

At the latest WWE live event emanating from Roanoke, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came face-to-face on the entranceway. KO ignored Zayn and proceeded to walk away as the capacity crowd watched in confusion. Suddenly, Owens turned to Zayn, ran towards him, and gave him a hug as fans in attendance collectively cheered for the duo.

Watch the clip below:

Owens and Sami Zayn have been the best of friends since their time on the independent scene together. Both stars made it to the big leagues and are now internationally renowned athletes.

Their biggest moment together came on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. That night, Sami and Owens competed against The Usos in a tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo picked up a huge win over The Usos to send the fans home happy that night.

Drop your reactions to Owens and Zayn's heartfelt interaction at the live event!

