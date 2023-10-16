[Watch] Kevin Owens gets emotional as he has a heartbreaking realization on WWE SmackDown

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H announced that Nick Aldis would be the new SmackDown General Manager during last week's episode.

As his first major decision in his new role, Aldis announced that Kevin Owens was traded in to be latest member of the SmackDown roster in response to Jey Uso heading to WWE RAW earlier this year.

This meant that the popular duo of Owens and Sami Zayn were now on different shows. During the show, the former Universal Champion made his way out after the announcement was made. However, it seemed that Owens was visibly a bit emotional, as he had to walk out alone without his long-time friend.

Watch the instance below:

Expand Tweet

Owens was quick to make a great impression on his first day back, as he delivered a stunner on Dominik Mysterio during the show.

Nick Aldis explains his decision to trade-in Kevin Owens to WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis announced that Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown during the latest episode of the show.

In a backstage interview after the show, the former NWA Champion was asked about the reason behind this major decision. Aldis said that Owens was a top-tier talent and it was about time to return to singles competition.

"So, when I got to thinking about it, there are a lot of different moving parts, a lot of new ones, right now, but I felt like Kevin Owens met the criteria for a number of reasons. One, obviously, is that he is a very, very top-tier talent. But also, we are in a new season, and I feel like Kevin Owens is entering a new season of his career. Meaning that he has just come off an incredible run with Sami as the tag team champion, so I feel the time is right for him to look at singles competition again," Aldis revealed.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for The Prizefighter.

What did you make of Kevin Owens being traded to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.