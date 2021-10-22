Watch: Kofi Kingston's incredible reaction to Xavier Woods becoming King of the Ring

Kofi Kingston posted an amazing 58-second clip on Instagram in which he reacted to Xavier Woods being crowned King of the Ring at Crown Jewel.

The former WWE champion was at his energetic best as he jumped off his couch just when Woods pinned Finn Balor to win the tournament finals.

Kingston looked genuinely stoked as he watched his close friend achieve a life-long dream on a grand stage. Kofi said that the KOTR win was all he wanted, and the New Day member was really happy for his stablemate.

You can check out Kofi Kingston's reaction below:

Xavier Woods fulfills his dream of becoming WWE's King of the Ring

The recently-concluded King of the Ring tournament was built around Xavier Woods' quest to capture the prestigious King of the Ring crown.

Woods kicked off his run in the competition with an impressive victory over Ricochet in the first round. The New Day superstar advanced to the semi-finals, where he faced Jinder Mahal - who had previously beaten Kofi Kingston in the qualifying match.

Woods avenged Kingston's defeat by beating Jinder Mahal and confirming his spot in the grand finals at Crown Jewel. The former tag team champion was rightly booked to go over Finn Balor at the Saudi Arabia show in a match that lasted almost 10 minutes.

Xavier Woods will now walk into next week's SmackDown with his shiny crown, but will the deserving win also lead to a potential character change for the veteran star?

Also Read

Could Xavier Woods be angling towards a massive heel turn? Sportskeeda Wrestling's Ryan K. Boman wrote a brilliant piece in the aftermath of Woods' monumental win and analyzed what's next for the newly-crowned King of the Ring.

What are your expectations from Xavier Woods as the King of the Ring? Let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku