WWE Star LA Knight got into a bit of a scuffle after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Knight was in action against LWO member Santos Escobar this week with the legendary Rey Mysterio by his side. Santos picked up a quick win with a rollup pin. LA lost all composure after this and mounted an attack on his opponent, leaving him lying in the middle of the ring.

Later, WWE correspondent Megan Morant tried to get in a few words with Knight during SmackDown Lowdown. The outspoken superstar was talking about winning Money in the Bank when he was interrupted by Butch. He went off to deal with the Brawling Brutes member when Escobar attacked him from behind. This led to a huge fistfight between the three stars and several WWE officials rushed in to separate them.

"You know what happened out there? The only thing that happened is what's gonna happen at Money in the Bank. Santos is left laying, everybody's gonna be left laying." [From 2:35 - 2:41]

You can watch the full video here:

Dutch Mantell feels LA Knight is an unexpected favorite to win Money in the Bank

This past week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that winning Money in the Bank could be a huge boost for LA Knight.

He claimed that although not a lot of people expect him to win with his recent booking, Knight could still come out of the premium live event with the coveted contract.

"That would be great if he won it because nobody is expecting him to do it. Nobody, not even himself. If he went and he won, that would be a big, big advancement for him. One that he could handle and one that he could step into and own. He's great. I was with him in TNA and he was good there. He was learning but he was good."

If fan reactions are anything to go by, Knight is truly one of the favorites. The WWE Universe has been firmly behind the former TNA star, cheering him on despite some erratic booking.

Do you think LA Knight will emerge as Mr. Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes