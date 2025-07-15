[WATCH] LA Knight breaks character to send a special message to former WWE rival

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Published Jul 15, 2025 03:28 GMT
LA Knight is The Megastar (Image via WWE.com)
LA Knight appeared on WWE RAW this week and sent a special message to his most recent rival, Seth Rollins. He wished the latter a speedy recovery.

The two stars faced each other three days ago at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary legitimately injured his knee during the match, and an audible was called, as The Megastar hit the multi-time world champion with a BFT and got the win just a few minutes later.

During an interview on the fallout episode of WWE RAW, LA Knight addressed Seth Rollins' injury and told him to come back soon so he could hurt him "the right way."

I'm going to tell you right now, I want to wish you, Seth, from the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you a speedy recovery. And I'm going to tell you why I want to wish you a speedy recovery, because it was just last week that I said I want to take your dignity, I want to hurt you. I didn't get a chance to hurt you because you hurt your damn self. So I want you to get better. I want you to come back and I want you to let me hurt you the right way," he said.
You can watch the clip below:

LA Knight lost to Bron breakker, Seth's ally, in a gauntlet match on WWE RAW this week.

Edited by Israel Lutete
