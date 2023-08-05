[WATCH] LA Knight drops major tease regarding upcoming match at WWE SummerSlam

Despite WWE SummerSlam having several major matches on its card, the company has decided to squeeze in some space for LA Knight, Sheamus, and many other superstars on the roster to compete on the show.

The "Slim Jim Battle Royal" will be featured on August 5 in Detroit, with LA Knight looking to build some much-needed momentum from an in-ring standpoint. He may have fans' backing, but he lost MITB Ladder Match last month, which Damian Priest won. Of late, Knight managed to one-up Hit Row on WWE SmackDown.

LA Knight has now shared a post on his social media, claiming that he is going "savage" at Ford Field, and will do what it takes to score the victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

"Ready to go Savage and Snap into a win. #BattleRoyal @SlimJim #ad #SummerSlam," LA Knight wrote on his Twitter page.

Check out his promo video below:

WWE reportedly has some major plans for LA Knight on SmackDown

The 40-year-old WWE star is currently one of the biggest rising stars of the company, fans cheer him on even without his presence. Considering his lack of major feuds for the past several months, it is a testament to Knight's ability to draw fans.

As it turns out, contrary to the belief of some, LA Knight's standing within WWE is held very high by executives, per PWInsider. According to the report, the SmackDown star is indeed awaiting a push, and the creative team is looking for the right timing for his big push.

One source who spoke to PWInsider even compared LA Knight getting himself over massively, after portraying a smaller role in the form of Max Dupri, to Stone Cold Steve Austin's early run as the Ringmaster.

LA Knight has also managed to spike up merchandise sales to an all-time high. Reportedly, he was the number one merchandise seller for July.

However, the fanbase is not convinced by the heavy rumors. Knight has not been involved in a proper storyline since his feud with Bray Wyatt culminated in January 2023. However, currently, his popularity is at an all-time high.

Does LA Knight's push begin in Detroit at Ford Field, as he is eyeing to become the last man standing in the "Slim Jim Battle Royal"? We will find out this weekend.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!