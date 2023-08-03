"I smell bs," "I just hope they don’t make the same mistake" - WWE fans question LA Knight's rumored future

LA Knight has built a huge fan following for himself in the past few months. The fans are waiting to witness the WWE star get a massive push. However, many fans are now questioning the 40-year-old’s rumored future.

After starting out in NXT, Knight won the Million Dollar Championship during a rivalry with Cameron Grimes. He was moved to the main roster soon after, where he was booked as the manager for Maximum Male Models.

Fans have seen Knight come close to a push on many occasions. He has been a part of a few number-one contender matches but has failed to win any of those big bouts to receive a title shot.

A recent report from PWInsider suggests that the WWE management is also high on the 40-year-old star. However, they are waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on the fan-favorite wrestler.

After the report, many fans are questioning whether the company should wait any longer to push LA Knight. He is red-hot at the moment, and it feels like the perfect time to give him the push he deserves. Some fans believe that the reports are not correct.

𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 ✭ @WarsonBurner @WrestleOps I smell bs, the moment has been right for months.

Duff Tyler @DuffTyler @WrestleOps I just hope they don’t make the same mistake they made with Zach Ryder.

 9-One @Sean_Bishop twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wait I thought all of you just said LAST WEEK that higher ups don’t like his attitude backstage?

🇵🇷Hunter JRC🇵🇷 @JrcHunter @WrestleOps As long as they dont mess him up as they did with Elias once is all good.

MADS @hangermads @WrestleOps he’s put in the work and it’s shown 100% that he can be a top star in the company

LA Knight has fans cheering for him every time he makes an appearance. Even his video packages during dark segments have fans cheering for him. It’s a surprise that the company is still holding down the veteran who understands the business inside out now.

LA Knight also had the highest merchandise sales in WWE in July 2023

Numbers don’t lie, and the former Million Dollar Champion’s current merchandise sales figures prove that he is one of the top favorites in WWE today. Merchandise sales for July 2023 prove that Knight is a top guy in the company now.

The 40-year-old’s merchandise sales surpassed that of Cody Rhodes, The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley. He even moved much more merchandise than legends John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]

2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]

3. The Usos (38) [3807]

4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]

Fans are currently singing to LA Knight’s tune, and WWE needs to understand that it is time to push the former Million Dollar Champion to the moon. The company has kept him on screen to ensure that fans stay behind him.

He is already selling more than top faces and heels like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Becoming the top guy will allow him to influence the figures even more.

Do you see LA Knight as a future World Champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.