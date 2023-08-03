Backstage note on WWE's plans for LA Knight - Reports

LA Knight is currently one of the most over superstars among WWE fans. However, since moving to the main roster, the 40-year-old star has struggled to get into big rivalries.

WWE used him as a manager for Maximum Male Models until he broke free and got back in the ring. Knight has amassed a massive fan following who has been cheering for him every week. However, he has failed to get into any notable rivalry since his main roster move.

Fans have been demanding a push for the veteran, who has received a great response from the WWE Universe over the past year or so. It now looks like the former Million Dollar Champion is ready to get a push soon.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, there are indeed plans for Knight shortly. The top management is waiting for "the right moment in time" to pull the trigger on the 40-year-old.

That’s not all, as LA Knight’s recent merchandise numbers have shown that he is among the top names in the company. He has been getting pops in non-televised segments.

Until then, the company is busy booking him in weekly segments and matches to ensure that his appearances don’t go to waste. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Million Dollar Champion. WWE must utilize talent and push him while he is over with the fans.

LA Knight had the highest WWE merchandise sales in July

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are all set for big matches at WWE SummerSlam. Meanwhile, LA Knight is slated to appear at the men’s Battle Royal at the show.

The 40-year-old may not be getting the same bookings as some of the biggest names in the company today. However, he has done something that even Reigns, Rollins, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and many other top names couldn’t do.

As per Wrestlenomics, Knight was the top merch seller throughout July 2023 and toppled major stars in terms of sales, showcasing his popularity with fans.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]

2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]

3. The Usos (38) [3807]

4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]

6.… pic.twitter.com/OTl1f9mrOW LA Knight was the Top Merch Seller in July, destroying the rest in terms of sales.1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]3. The Usos (38) [3807]4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]6.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

WWE could move LA Knight into the title picture soon after SummerSlam. It wouldn’t make sense to wait until next year’s Royal Rumble or Money in the Bank to give the former Million Dollar Champion the push he deserves.

Do you want to see LA Knight as a world champion soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.