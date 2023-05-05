[WATCH] Leaked footage shows WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley pull off incredible feat of strength (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley was recently spotted in India showing off his impressive physical strength alongside Bollywood superstar John Abraham.

While The All Mighty is no stranger to massive feats of strength, he can be seen in the streets of Mumbai alongside the veteran actor in the clip below.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently acquired the clip showing Lashley single-handedly flipping a car in the streets of Mumbai. Someone can be heard wailing in the background, while Abraham exclaims that the vehicle belonged to a "client".

Details of the clip are not completely out yet, but the power-packed duo has been spotted together filming a series of WWE commercials in India. There are some who believe that the two men could have been shooting a reel as well.

Bobby Lashley isn't the only WWE Superstar to film in India recently

While details of The All Mighty's little adventure on the streets of Mumbai aren't fully out yet, Drew McIntyre did head over to India recently to film a few commercials.

The Scottish Warrior appeared alongside John Abraham and Karthi. McIntyre was spotted alongside Abraham in the Hindi version of those commercials and Karthi in the Tamil and Telugu releases.

McIntyre spoke about WWE fans in India and their passion in a press conference held during his trip to the subcontinent. He also opened up about working alongside the two movie stars:

“The passion of our fans in India is just extraordinary and this country has surpassed all my wildest expectations. Working with Karthi and John Abraham and the talented team at Sony Sports Network has been awesome. These actors are amongst the humblest human beings I have ever come across. Perhaps this is phase one of Drew McIntyre’s movie career in India…” he teased.

There have been reports ever since Superstar Spectacle in 2021 that there could be more shows coming in the future for fans in India. Bobby Lashley being spotted alongside the Bollywood superstar only adds further credence to what is, as of now, just speculation.

