[Watch] Linda McMahon has a sweet moment with WWE fan at Money in the Bank

John Cena's return was a huge moment last night at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so much so that even Linda McMahon was on her feet at ringside.

At the time of the show, it wasn't even known that the wife of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in attendance for the show. But a video has since been leaked online of McMahon at ringside, allowing a WWE fan to film the action.

The video begins with the young boy filming John Cena's return before a security guard steps in and moves him away from Linda. It appears that McMahon has no idea what is happening because she then asks why the boy has been moved.

Seconds later, Linda turns around and tells the boy to come back and enjoy the action with her. It's a heartwarming moment that shows even Linda McMahon knew how much of a big moment Cena's return was for the younger generation of the WWE Universe.

John Cena's return to WWE

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36 when he was defeated by The Fiend in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Throughout The ThunderDome era, Cena has remained busy with projects outside of the ring but has noted that he has unfinished business in WWE throughout this time.

Current rumors suggest that following Cena's return, he could be set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. A win here would allow Cena to make history and become a 17-time World Champion.

Cena's future in WWE will become much clearer tonight as he is expected to be in attendance for the first episode of Monday Night Raw in front of a capacity crowd in more than a year.

